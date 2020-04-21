PM Imran to undergo coronavirus test, says focal person on Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to take a coronavirus test in the wake of his meeting with Faisal Edhi, the Edhi Foundation’s chairperson, who has been diagnosed with the infection.

Speaking at a media briefing alongside the prime minister, his focal person on Covid-19 Dr Faisal Sultan confirmed PM Khan will get himself tested for the coronavirus.

Earlier, the Sindh Health Department revealed the coronavirus report of social worker Faisal Edhi has turned out to be positive.

His son Saad Edhi in a statement said that Faisal Edhi is in Islamabad and doing better.

“He has not been admitted to any hospital and is self-isolating,” he added.

Saad Edhi further said that everyone who had come into contact with his father will get tested for the virus.

Last week, the head of the Edhi Foundation met Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad and presented him with a Rs10 million cheque for the Corona Relief Fund.

