PM Imran Khan holds one-on-one interaction with digital media influencers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan on Monday held a one-on-one meeting with digital/social media influencers of the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the prime minister interacted with the content creators and digital news media outlet owners and urged them to work to project a positive image of the country as its ambassadors.

Read More: PM expresses outrage over five-year performance of CCP

Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized the need to utilize the tool of digital media to portray the true Islamic values and principals across the globe.

The prime minister recalled his government’s initiatives for youth including easy loans and skill training programs, besides anti-poverty Ehsaas Program and shelter homes for the poor.

Read More: Usman Buzdar should step aside, his failure not PM’s fault: Fawad Chaudhry

He said the country has come out of the toughest economic condition with the reduced fiscal deficit and revival of the investors’ confidence.

Imran Khan reiterated his resolve to continue to his strife against corruption and mafias to the last extent.

Read More: Army rescues 22 stranded students in snow-hit Gilgit-Baltistan

The meeting also discussed national challenges and the government’s measures to address the issues and role of media particularly the social media in the modern era.

The participants also deliberated over the opportunities for youth in the digital media sector, allied challenges and their resolution.

Comments

comments