PM Imran Khan directs Utility Stores Corporation to revamp on retail basis

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of the Utility Stores Corporation called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan today, ARY News reported.

The meeting underscored bettering and working towards improving the stores and their efficiency increased.

The Prime Minister expressed the desire to turn the corporation into a world-class organization.

Khan directed the delegation to revamp the institute on a retail basis like stores are in the developed countries.

Head of the delegation which met the Prime Minister today, Zulqarnain Ali Khan said that Khan had assured them of complete cooperation in the matter.

He also said that the corporation was working towards expanding and bettering the warehouses and infrastructure of the country’s utility stores.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has chaired an important meeting to review the measures taken to control the price of bread (roti) in the country, it was reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan, while taking the notice, expressed anger over the recent hike in prices of naan and bread (roti).

The Prime Minister said that relief must be given to the common people.

In the meeting, consultations were held on the matters pertaining to gas tariff for bakers (tandoors).

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet meeting here on Tuesday decided to pay compensation to rain victims in Karachi.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also expressed concerns over post-rain situation in Karachi, said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan.

Addressing a press conference, Dr Firdous said that the rain had exposed the tall claims of good governance by the provincial government. Talking about ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, she said that most of the complaints related to Sindh could not be addressed owing to non-cooperation by the Sindh government.

She said that the cabinet hailed the performance of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Shabbar Zaidi and added that PM Imran Khan was apprised that over 0.75 million complaints, registered at ‘Pakistan Citizens Portal’, had been resolved so far.

Dr Firdous further said that PM Imran directed to ensure implementation on quota of disable people in government jobs.

