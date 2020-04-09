Great achievement of govt to distribute cash among needy people: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has praised financial assistance of the needy people and termed it as ‘great achievement’ of the federal government for transferring cash among deserving families on a massive scale across the country, ARY News reported on Thursday.

PM Imran Khan said in his Twitter messages that Rs144 billion will be distributed among 12 million deserving families over the next two weeks. The premier has also shared a video and photos of centres facilitating needy people for cash transfers.

This is a great achievement of our govt to transfer cash to the needy in our society on such a massive scale across the country. Rs 144 billion will be distributed amongst 12 million families over the next two weeks. pic.twitter.com/n0CnbwKWeL — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2020

He added, “Today saw the launch of the biggest cash distribution by any govt in Pak’s history, directly to the most vulnerable & needy citizens in our society.

Today saw the launch of the biggest cash distribution by any govt in Pak’s history, directly to the most vulnerable & needy citizens in our society. pic.twitter.com/Eb6DejRuV4 — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 9, 2020

Earlier in the day, the disbursement of cash assistance to the deserving families under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme underway across the country.

In a tweet today, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety, Dr. Sania Nishtar said that in the first phase, disbursements are being made to Kafalat beneficiaries.

She said special arrangements have been put in place at the disburs ement points to avoid the spread of the pandemic.

Under the programme, a sum of twelve thousand rupees each will be distributed among 12 million poor families affected by the ongoing lock-down in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic across the country during the next two and half weeks after biometric verification.

The government has allocated 144 billion rupees for Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme, which is a countrywide umbrella, and all provinces, including Federation, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, are part of this platform.

Seventeen thousand points are being established across the country to facilitate the distribution of 12,000 rupees per family under the programme.

