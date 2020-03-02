ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan addressing the ceremony held for the biggest scholarship program for deserving students in Pakistan on Monday said that through the program he aims to cultivate and bring forth the most talented youth forward and provide them with a good base in education, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan on the occasion said that it has been his mission to ensure that the people of Pakistan are looked after in the best way possible, he emphasised that the youth of the country are its future and giving them the best available resources for their growth was the government’s primary responsibility.

Around 24 billion rupees would be spent on a four-year scholarship programme to support 200,000 students, half of them girls, from low-income backgrounds.

As part of the Ehsaas scholarships policy, two per cent scholarships will be exclusively awarded to students with special needs.

Overall, 50,000 scholarships will be given every year to enhance financial access to higher education for deserving students.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday had said that the programme will help impart higher education to a total of 200,000 students (50 per cent girls) from the less-developed areas over a period of four years. She added a 2 per cent quota has been allocated for the special persons.

Speaking on the model he envisions for the country’s governance, PM Khan said that he has always held the state of Madina as his role model and the personality of Prophet Muhammad (SAWW) as his guiding light.

He said that slowly and steadily the government is building towards the ‘welfare state’ model which the country was initially meant to function under.

PM Imran Khan in his speech revealed that the government’s ‘Ehsaas’ initiative aims to empower the neglected masses of Pakistan along with catering to the youth’s potential and making the most of it while also working on poverty alleviation and skill-based education.

The premier congratulated Miss Sania Nishtar, the matriarch of the Ehsaas initiative and commended her on the job done thus far.

He apprised the attendants with headway made into the program, revealing the tremendous work being done for nation-building.

He also revealed that the government is also bringing a legal aid assistance program for the people where people who are facing court inquiries and can’t find themselves legal counsel will be allotted representatives by the government.

