200,000 students to benefit from Rs24bn Ehsaas scholarship programme

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said as many as 200,000 students from the underprivileged areas will benefit from a Rs24 billion Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme over a period of four years.

In a tweet, she recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the programme last year in November.

She said the programme will help impart higher education to a total of 200,000 students (50 per cent girls) from the less-developed areas over a period of four years. She added a 2 per cent quota has been allocated for the special persons.

وزیر اعظم نے احساس انڈرگریجویٹ سکالرشپ پروگرام کا اجراء 4نومبر2019کو کیا تھا۔ آئندہ 4 سالوں میں24 ارب روپے کے اس پروگرام سے پسماندہ طبقے سے تعلق رکھنے والے200,000 طلباء (%50 لڑکیاں) مستفید ہونگے۔ احساس سکالرشپ پالیسی کے تحت معذور طلباءکو خصوصی طور پر%2سکالرشپ دیئے جائیں گے۔ 1/8 — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) February 29, 2020

In order to help the deserving youth get higher education, a total of 50,000 scholarships would be given every year, Dr Sania Nishtar explained, adding academic performance of a student would decide whether he or she would continue to get financial assistance in future.

Read More: ‘Fed govt earmarks Rs 5bn for 50,000 education scholarships’

She said the scholarship entails a complete tuition fee and a Rs4000 monthly stipend.

مستحق افراد کے لئے اعلی تعلیم تک مالی رسائی بڑھانے کے لئے ہر سال50,000 سکالرشپ دیئے جائیں گے۔ اگلے سالوں میں وظائف کے جاری رہنے کا سلسلہ تعلیمی کارکردگی کی بنیادپرہوگا۔ضرورت اور میرٹ پر مبنی سکالرشپ میں مکمل ٹیوشن فیس کے ساتھ ساتھ 4,000روپےماہانہ گزر بسرکا وظیفہ بھی شامل ہے۔ 2/8 — Sania Nishtar (@SaniaNishtar) February 29, 2020

Read More: Fawad for 12 new scholarship programs for science, technology students

Comments

comments