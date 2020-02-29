Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


200,000 students to benefit from Rs24bn Ehsaas scholarship programme

ehsaas undergraduate scholarship

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar on Saturday said as many as 200,000 students from the underprivileged areas will benefit from a Rs24 billion Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme over a period of four years.

In a tweet, she recalled Prime Minister Imran Khan had launched the programme last year in November.

She said the programme will help impart higher education to a total of 200,000 students (50 per cent girls) from the less-developed areas over a period of four years. She added a 2 per cent quota has been allocated for the special persons.

In order to help the deserving youth get higher education, a total of 50,000 scholarships would be given every year, Dr Sania Nishtar explained, adding academic performance of a student would decide whether he or she would continue to get financial assistance in future.

Read More: ‘Fed govt earmarks Rs 5bn for 50,000 education scholarships’ 

She said the scholarship entails a complete tuition fee and a Rs4000 monthly stipend.

Read More: Fawad for 12 new scholarship programs for science, technology students

Comments

comments

You might also like
Must Read

PM Imran Khan, Govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to people: SAPM Awan

Pakistan

Hindu Council condemns anti-Muslim riots in India, dubs Modi as ‘Hitler’

Pakistan

‘Pakistan played decisive role in realisation of Afghan peace deal’

Pakistan

510 returning from Iran shifted to quarantined isolation centers: FIA


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close