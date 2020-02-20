KARACHI: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Wednesday said that the government has earmarked five billion rupees to provide 50,000 scholarships for improving higher education standards, ARY NEWS reported.

He was addressing the 83rd convocation ceremony of the Kinnaird College for Women in Lahore. The minister said that the government would never lower down the higher education funding in the country.

“Even Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to ensure that no student should remain deprived of acquiring the education due to lack of financial resources,” he said.

He applauded the high standards being followed in the research process country-wide but said that if a PHD student is unable to acquire a job that means there is some problem in the system.

He further said they have to mull over if the fees charged by the institutes is bearable or not for the students.

Shafqat Mahmood said that the constitution of Pakistan gives equal opportunities to all its citizens and the state would ensure that every citizen is able to avail the basic rights guaranteed under the constitution.

In October 2019, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says promotion of uniform and quality education is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the banner of Ehsaas program.

In her tweets, she said fifty thousand scholarships will be given to the deserving and eligible students under Ehsaas Program.

She added that the scholarships will be awarded to the students whose family’s income is less than forty-five thousand rupees.

Fifty percent quota will be fixed for women whilst two percent for the disabled students.

She said this scholarship will envisage the provision of books, transport, accommodation and other facilities to the students.

