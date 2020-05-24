PM Imran sends out Eid greetings to people of occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: As Pakistan celebrates Eidul Fitr today, Prime Minister Imran Khan sent out Eid greetings to the people of India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a Twitter post, the prime minister wrote: “Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces..”

Wishing a special Eid Mubarak to Kashmiris in IOJK, and admiration for their patience and courage during the inhumane lockdown and continuing oppression by Indian Occupation forces. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2020

Eidul Fitr, which marks the end of a month-long day time fasting, is being celebrated across the country today under the shadow of the tragic PIA plane crash and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival is traditionally celebrated with communal prayers, Eid greetings, family feasts and shopping for new clothes, gifts and sweet treats. But this year, the celebration is overshadowed by the fast-spreading the infection and the plane crash.

Eid congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns with strict adherence to the government-defined Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

