ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Saturday took to the micro-blogging website Twitter after Shawwal’s crescent was sighted and Eid was announced by the country’s Ruet e Hilal Committee, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan asked the people to observe a subdued Eid to the the events of the recent past involving the PIA airplane crash, he also asked people to bear in mind the loss of lives the country has suffered due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The tweet read: “I want our nation to observe this Eid in a different manner from the usual celebratory style. First, let us think of & pray for all those families who have been deprived of their loved ones by the plane crash tragedy & all those who have lost their lives to COVID19.”

Second, everyone must remember to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19. The disease is with us & social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 23, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the prime minister said: “Second, everyone must remember to observe the SOPs in place for COVID19. The disease is with us & social distancing must be strictly observed throughout the Eid holidays, including during Eid prayers. May Allah bless our nation.”

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman announced earlier that the Shawwal crescent has been sighted in parts of Pakistan and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed countrywide on Sunday.

