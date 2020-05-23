ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Noor Ul Haq Qadri talking exclusively to ARY News on Saturday rejected all notions insinuating a possibility of Ruet e Hilal committee’s dissolution, ARY News reported.

Qadri said that the committee chairmen have been changed in the past and that aspect can be brought into consideration even now.

Speaking about Federal Minister for Information Technology, Noor Ul Haq Qadri jokingly said that he is an impulsive fellow.

Noor Ul Haq Qadri also said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan will observe Ramzan’s closure and Eid following the verdict announced by Mufti Muneeb Ahmed.

Earlier in the day, religious affairs minister responding to a press conference of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry who said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday like the other Muslim countries.

Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said that Sharia believes on Ruet of moon and witness accounts with regard to the sighting of the crescent. “The science and scientific equipment could assist the process of moon sighting,” the minister said.

The people and the government of Pakistan will celebrate Eid ul Fitr according to the decision of the Rue-e-Hilal Committee, religious affairs minister stressed.

