KARACHI: Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman on Saturday announced that the Shawwal crescent have been sighted in parts of Pakistan and Eid-ul-Fitr would be observed countrywide on Sunday, ARY NEWS reported.

The weather conditions remained clear in parts of the country, said Mufti Muneeb ur Rehman while addressing a presser at Met Office in Karachi.



He said that they had received witnesses of moon sighting mainly from Pasni and Chaman areas of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday like the other Muslim countries.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, the federal minister has confirmed the birth of Shawwal moon on Friday night and said that it is likely to be sighted today (Saturday).

“Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Turkey and other Muslim countries will celebrate Eid tomorrow and according to the calendar prepared by science ministry, Eid-ul Fitr will be celebrated in Pakistan on Sunday,” he added.

He said that the moon of Shawwal will be visible in Sanghar, Badin and Thatta, adding that the residents of the following cities can see the moon till 8:14 pm.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the science ministry has sent all recommendations to the federal government and the final decision regarding the Eid-ul-Fitr will be taken by the Prime Minister Office.

