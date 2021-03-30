PM Imran Khan approves ‘historic ‘development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday approved a “historic” development package for the uplift of Gilgit-Baltistan, fulfilling the promise made before elections in November last year.

As per details, the premier gave go-ahead while chairing a meeting on Gilgit-Baltistan Integrated Development Plan, which is being dubbed as historic.

The projects related to clean energy, transport and communication, health, infrastructure, water sanitation and tourism are part of the package.

The package envisaging development schemes in various sectors will usher in a new era of development in the region. This will not only address the problems of the area but also provide immense job opportunities to the youth.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said, “Gilgit Baltistan has a lot of tourism potential and it should be utilized. The development of Gilgit Baltistan is one of the top priorities of the government.

The premier also directed Chief Minister Gilgit Baltistan to pay special attention to the environmental protection and promotion of tourism.

Earlier on November 15, Asad Umar had said the federal government would jointly work with the newly elected government in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for the development in the region.

It is pertinent to mention here that in regional election held in November last year, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had won the required number of seats in the assembly to form its government in Gilgit-Baltistan.

