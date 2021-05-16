PM Imran Khan summons session of govt, party spokespersons today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned the session of the government and party spokesperson at PM House on Monday (today), ARY News reported.

The participants of the session will review the current situation of the country, whereas, important matters including cases against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will also be discussed.

Moreover, they will also mull over the government strategy for the Palestine issue. During the upcoming session, the premier will issue instructions to the spokespersons regarding the narrative of the federal government against the opposition.

Read: NAB decides to move SC against Shehbaz Sharif’s bail

Earlier on May 11, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed had said that his ministry had received a request from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to put the name of PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on the exit control list (ECL).

In a statement, the federal minister had said a joint meeting of the interior and law ministries would be called tomorrow to take a decision regarding the matter.

The suggestions would be put before the federal cabinet meeting regarding placing Shehbaz’s name on ECL, which will take a final decision, he added.

Comments

comments