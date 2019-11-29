PM Imran Khan summons govt, PTI’s spokespersons meeting

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has called on a meeting of the government and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokespersons in Islamabad today (Friday), ARY News reported.

The meeting will take place at the PM House around 5 pm today.

According to sources, the government legal team will brief the spokespersons on Supreme Court’s verdict in Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s extension in a tenure case.

Sources further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will also give a guideline in this regard to the spokespersons.

Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday had granted a six-month extension to Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in his service tenure.

Read more: Institutions getting stronger, judiciary independent: PM Imran

Later, PM Imran Khan took to Twitter to air out his feelings over the newsworthy event that culminated in a 6-month extension of the current Chief of the Armed Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

PM Imran Khan in a series of tweets took shots at those vying for an institutional clash at the top level, Khan had expressed his feeling saying how disappointed must the individuals be who wanted Pakistan to come to standstill and embroiled in infighting.

Comments

comments