2020 is the year of jobs and progress for Pakistanis: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has declared 2020 as the year of employment and jobs of Pakistanis as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government finalised further plans to provide relief to the nationals, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing an event for distributing interest-free loans under PM’s Low-Cost Housing Scheme, said that the federal government launched many projects for the uplift of needy people besides launching three mega housing projects that will also generate job opportunities for the nationals.

He congratulated the housing minister Tariq Bashir Cheema for providing opportunities to the deserved segments of the country to construct their own houses.

“People should have faith in welfare institutions and their confidence in such entities is the secret of success. Your donations to the welfare institutions are like an investment for the hereafter. On the other hand, welfare institutions will never face a shortage of funds if they win the confidence of people.”

The premier gave the example of Shaukat Khanum Hospital constructed with the cost of over Rs700 million and nationals have always participated for its funding every year.

“Salaried persons will get relief for constructing their own houses under the housing schemes launched by the federal government. A developed society has always prioritised to support its weak segment and moving towards the construction of low-cost houses by welfare institution is a major step.”

“The amount of housing finance is very less in Pakistan. It is the government’s responsibility to provide education, health, shelter and employment to the nationals. The state of Madinah was not rich, but it collected Zakat from the rich people for the welfare of poor people.”

“We are very focused on the provision of shelter to the low-salaried persons. The state will spend more on housing, education and health after increasing its earnings.”

“In the next phase, the citizens will be provided health facilities besides generating resources for the welfare of poor people. The initiation of Ehsaas programme aims to uplift the weak segment. The government has launched the Blue Area project in Islamabad, whereas, the authorities will build flats for the people living slums of the major cities.”

PM Khan ordered authorities to expedite work on low-cost housing projects. He announced that 2020 will be the year of employment and jobs for Pakistanis.

The premier has also distributed interest-free loan cheques among the nationals during the event.

