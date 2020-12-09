SIALKOT: Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a new private airline, AirSial, in Sialkot today (Wednesday).

Accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar, the premier’s special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, adviser on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood and others, he cut the ribbon to launch the airline.

With the current fleet of three Airbus A320-200, AirSial would operate flights to and from Sialkot, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

During his day-long visit, the prime minister would meet the business community besides launching various development projects worth Rs 17 billion under Punjab Intermediate Cities Investment Program.

He would break ground for city’s sewage system and water supply scheme which would cost Rs 9.5 billion, inaugurate recreational parks for general public costing Rs 300 million and a provision of latest machinery for solid waste machinery against Rs 600 million.

