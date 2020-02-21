PM Imran Khan says Indian leadership is inspired by Hitler’s Nazism

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideology was leading Modi government which is a big threat for minorities living in India, ARY News reported on Friday.

“RSS has a racist ideology, inspired by Hitler’s Nazism”, PM Khan said in an interview to Belgium Tv.

The prime minister said that Pakistan offered India several times to resolve the long-standing issue of Kashmir with dialogue, but Indian side always ran away from the table talks.

Commenting on Pakistan’s sacrifices in war against terror, he said thousands of Pakistanis sacrificed their lives in the war against terror and 2019 remained peaceful for Pakistan after 9/11.

He said peace in Afghanistan can be brought through dialogues and first time in history a true way has been adopted for enduring peace and stability in Afghanistan.

PM Khan said America is holding peace talks with the Afghan Taliban. Peace can be restored only after success of talks between both the parties.

Earlier this week, PM Imran Khan had reiterated that Pakistan is doing everything for the Afghan peace process.

He was addressing the International Conference to mark forty years of Afghan Refugees’ presence in Pakistan. PM Imran Khan had said, the government and the security forces are on the same page concerning the matter related to Afghan peace process.

