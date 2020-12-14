PM Imran Khan gives nod to more inductions in Punjab cabinet: sources

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday approved changes in the Punjab cabinet, giving nod to induct two more members in the top decision-making body of the province, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari and Khayal Ahmad Kastro will get important responsibilities in the Punjab government after approval from Imran Khan.

Yawar Abbas, who got elected from PP-1 Attock, is currently the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-II while Khayal Ahmad Kastro was elected member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-110 Faisalabad and is currently part of the provincial assembly’s sub-committee on privileges.

An earlier report claimed that the reshuffle would involve the portfolios currently being withdrawn from the incumbent law minister to be handed to other ministers besides also changes on other ministerial posts.

An earlier reshuffle in the provincial cabinet on November 02 saw the induction of Firdous Ashiq Awan, who replaced Fayyaz Chohan as Special Assistant to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on Information.

“The chief minister, Punjab has also been pleased to assign the portfolio of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information to Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan,” the notification said.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was allocated the portfolio of Minister for Colonies and was later also appointed as a provincial prison minister.

