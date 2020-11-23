Punjab cabinet likely to witness reshuffle after Usman Buzdar’s nod: sources

LAHORE: Punjab cabinet is likely to witness a reshuffle within the next 24 hours after Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has approved the changes, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, some new faces would be inducted into the cabinet including the possible names of Yawar Abbas, Gazain Abbasi, and Musarrat Cheema.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Yawar Abbas, who got elected from PP-1 Attock, is currently the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee-II while Gazain Abbasi was elected member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-253 Bahawalpur.

Sources privy to the details said that the portfolios currently being withdrawn from the incumbent law minister would be handed to other ministers besides also getting some of the ministerial portfolios from the incumbent cabinet members.

An earlier reshuffle in the provincial cabinet on November 02 saw the induction of Firdous Ashiq Awan, who replaced Fayyaz Chohan as Special Assistant to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on Information.

Read More: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan reinstated as Punjab information minister

“The chief minister, Punjab has also been pleased to assign the portfolio of Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information to Ms. Firdous Ashiq Awan,” the notification said.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan was allocated the portfolio of Minister for Colonies and was later also appointed as a provincial prison minister.

Comments

comments