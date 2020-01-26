LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long tour.

During his stay in the provincial capital, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet.

A wide-ranging discussion on various political and administrative issues will likely take place.

His visit comes in the wake of reports that some disgruntled PTI lawmakers have formed a forward bloc in the Punjab Assembly over non-fulfilment of their demands.

The forward bloc has reportedly been joined by a large number of members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab.

Sources revealed that the bloc comprises of 30 lawmakers.

The members are reportedly annoyed at not being taken into confidence over transfers in the provincial bureaucracy and issuance of development funds.

The sources added the disgruntled members had held two meetings with a month with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

On the other hand, the chief minister claims there is neither any pressure group nor forward bloc in the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf ranks.

