PM Imran allowed broadcasting Nawaz Sharif’s speech: sources

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has stopped ‘some government assistants and ministers’ for taking legal action against the live broadcast of the former premier Nawaz Sharif’s speech in the all parties conference (APC), citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that PM Imran Khan stopped government assistants and ministers from taking any kind of legal action against the live broadcasting of the speech delivered by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from London.

PM Imran Khan has asked them not to interrupt the airing of Nawaz Sharif’s speech in APC by the news channels as the former premier will be exposed before the nation, added sources.

It is pertinent to mention here that Nawaz Sharif had been declared proclaimed offender by an accountability court in two corruption references, whereas, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had also issued arrest warrants of the former prime minister on September 15.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill had earlier hinted that Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) and other legal options will be utilised if “absconding” former premier Nawaz Sharif addresses the multiparty conference and his speech is aired.

In a Twitter message today, Adviser to PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said that the nation has watched the live speech of an absconding convict [Nawaz Sharif] on news channels.

He censured the PML-N supremo without naming him, saying that he was seemingly trying to say for accepting a judge who will acquit him all cases despite having evidence. Shahzad Akbar said how can one say for restricting media in Pakistan after watching a convict live on television channels.

کہتے ہیں پاکستان میں میڈیا آزاد نہیں اور ابھی قوم نے قوانین کے برعکس ایک سزایافتہ اشتہاری مجرم کا لائیو بھاشن سنا،کہتے ہیں ووٹ کو عزت دو اور ہمیشہ کی طرح گرم ہوا چلتےہی ووٹر کو چھوڑ کر لندن بھاگ جاتے ہیں میاں صاحب بضد ہیں صرف وہ جج قبول ہے جو انہیں ثبوتوں کے باوجود بری کرے — Mirza Shahzad Akbar (@ShazadAkbar) September 20, 2020

He also criticised that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman was saying in his ‘written’ speech that a former premier was not being allowed to speak, however, the nation is now witnessing all of them.

While commenting over the opposition’s APC, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz termed the event as a ‘flimsy attempt’ to push back the government from its rhetoric of accountability. The nation has witnessed the opposition while using the politics for their personal gains, he added.

He added that the opposition used the parliament to protect their empires. However, PM Imran Khan will never compromise his commitment on corruption nor any NRO will be given to anyone, said Shibli Faraz.

APC,a flimsy attempt to put pressure on the govt to back off,on accountability.Nation has witnessed that opposition has used politics for personal gains & used parliament to protect their personal empires .

PMIK will never compromise his commitment on corruption. Hence no NRO. — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 20, 2020

