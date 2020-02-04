PM Imran Khan meets his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has on Tuesday called on his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya, ARY News reported.

On his arrival at Prime Minister office, Mahathir Mohammad accorded warm welcome to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the sides are expected to sign a number of important agreements and MOUs. Imran Khan will also address a think-tank event organized by the Institute of Strategic and International Studies of Malaysia.

He will also highlight the dire human rights and humanitarian situation in occupied Kashmir, emphasize the importance of averting risks to regional peace and stability posed by Indian belligerence, and underscore the importance of peaceful resolution of Kashmir dispute.

Read more: Luxury car gifted to PM Imran Khan by Mahathir arrives in Pakistan

Earlier, Malaysian Minister for Defence Mohamad Sabu and senior officials of the Malaysian government received Imran Khan at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

PM Khan is currently on two-day official visit to Malaysia. He along with a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Reforms Asad Umar, Special Assistant on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and others reached Kuala Lumpur, yesterday.

This is PM Imran Khan’s second visit to Malaysia since assuming office in August 2018.

Comments

comments