ISLAMABAD: In order to review measures against novel coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) in Islamabad on Friday, ARY News reported.

The meeting will take place at 4:00pm today at the PM House. Chief Ministers of all provinces will attend the meeting via video link.

The NCC meeting will discuss the current situation arising after the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. The National Command and Operation Centre’s statistics will also come under discussion.

Earlier this week, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said the government will enforce a “smart lockdown” in coronavirus hotspots across the country.

Briefing media on the measures the government has so far taken to tackle the pandemic alongside he had said consultations with all chief ministers on the smart lockdown has been held.

The minister said a consensus has been evolved on “pilot tests” to be conducted in one or two districts of each province.

