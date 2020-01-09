PM Imran Khan launches Pakistan’s ‘largest’ skill development programme

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched what is being billed as the country’s largest-ever skill development programme titled ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ to impart quality professional training to youth.

The programme will be carried out in the next four years, costing 30 billion rupees and will facilitate youth through easy loans, professional capacity-building, start-ups and internships.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Khan, chairing a pre-launch meeting of ‘Hunermand Pakistan’ termed youth an asset of the nation.

He said the programme would help youth get better job opportunities and contribute to national development.

In the first phase, around 170,000 youth will be given professional skill-based training, of which 50,000 will be trained in areas of artificial intelligence, robotics, cloud computing and other advanced areas of technology.

Similarly, 50,000 youth will be given training at Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority in conventional areas including auto-mechanics, plumbing etc, whereas twenty thousand youth will be given apprenticeship.

Around 75 smart classrooms will be set up to ensure easy access to skill and professional education besides provision of such training at 70 Madaris.

Five Centres of Excellence will also be established under the programme in collaboration with friendly countries.

