PM Imran Khan reportedly furious over unresolved portal complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan has expressed great dismay at the complains which are as yet unresolved or being dealt with neglect on ‘Citizen’s portal’ application, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Failure to ensure satisfaction and timely resolution of user complaints against their government related matters has reportedly infuriated the Prime Minister and he has sought a detailed report on the matter to ascertain the real cause of negligence.

A team of dedicated professionals will determine who has worked diligently for the betterment of the masses and taken their jobs seriously and those that have not taken their jobs seriously, said the prime minister.

The Citizen’s portal application was made by the government to facilitate the masses by eradication of middle men, making the process of complains online with the the help of which, a user is able to directly report the problem to a key figure in the concerned authority for its resolution.

The prime minister admonished those in positions of power on employing delaying tactics or procrastinating on there duty rather than finding solutions to people’s ailments.

He also addressed other issues with regards to how the application was being mishandled and ignored by some of the top ministers and office bearers who have shown the least interest and/or enthusiasm to make sure that people are looked after and cared for, fulfilling the government’s foremost responsibility.

Pakistan Citizen Portal is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to create a society based on justice and equality on the pattern of Madinah. The citizen portal is an effective platform where the voice of a common citizen can reach at the highest level of government and their complaints are resolved.

