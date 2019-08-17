ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed his pre-scheduled visit to Lahore tomorrow due to rising tensions in Kashmir and cross border firing incidents at the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported.

As reported earlier, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was to visit Punjab’s city of Lahore tomorrow (Sunday) in an official capacity where he was set to kick start a plantation drive.

PM Imran Khan was scheduled to plant a sapling at the Multan road area of Lahore with aims to promote a cleaner and greener Pakistan which had been his agenda since assuming government.

The Prime Minister was also scheduled to meet the Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar along with the Governor of Punjab, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during the visit.

In addition to that, the Prime Minister was also slated to preside over a provincial assembly session for the day.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the recent illegal moves in occupied Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra as his ‘strategic blunder’.

On the occasion of Independence Day, August 14 addressing the special session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly earlier in the week, PM Khan expressed solidarity with Kashmiri brethren during the ongoing crisis.

The premier declared “I will now become the ambassador of Kashmir in the world.”

