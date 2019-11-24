PM Imran Khan to chair PTI’s core committee meeting today

ISLAMABAD: PM Imran Khan on Sunday will chair a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee, ARY News reported.

The sources said the meeting will be held at Bani Gala and it will discuss issues pertaining to the economic and political situation of the country.

Sources said the huddle will also discuss foreign funding case.

The committees formed in the previous meeting will present their initial reports to PM Imran in the meeting, said sources.

In the last core committee meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), PM Imran Khan formed the four-member committee to look into the affairs of the media. The committee is comprised of Firdous Ashiq Awan, Jahangir Tareen, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry.

Sources said the committee will formulate a media awareness strategy for public welfare measures.

It was also decided in the previous meeting to take legal action against speeches made by Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Azadi March sit-in.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan said that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman wasted time and money of people and used religion card during his sit-in.

