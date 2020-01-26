PM orders bringing positive administrative changes to defeat mafias

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to defeat the organised mafias involved in misleading the nationals by bringing positive administrative changes, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PM Khan said, “Elimination of corruption is the manifesto of our political party. An organised mafia is promoting a negative impression against the government among nationals and the same people, who were misleading the nation since last many decades, are now seen spreading confusion.”

The premier directed the NA lawmakers to defeat such elements by implementing positive administrative changes. He said that big fishes involved in criminal activities and running mafias were gripped across Punjab for the first time in the history.

“I want to make this very clear that we will not bear any pressure as we have always faced challenges and will face it in future as well.”

PTI MNAs called on PM Imran Khan today during his day-long visit to Lahore where they apprised him regarding the issues of their constituencies.

“The federal government is fully aware of the hurdles in the completion of development projects. This meeting aims to give special instructions for resolution of public issues. Not a single area will be deprived of the development work. Lawmakers must maintain close contacts with the nationals in their respective constituencies besides making efforts to resolve public issues on a priority basis.”.

He stressed upon implementing an effective mechanism for enhancing coordination among the Punjab government, administration and elected representatives.

PM Khan said the country had been facing a historical crisis when PTI came into power amid rapid devaluation of rupee and burden of hefty loans. However, the crisis situation overturned by the effective policies of the government including the stability of the national currency’s value and foreign investments. He added the world is now seeing Pakistan as an emerging country for investments.

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit. During his stay in the provincial capital, he will meet Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

The prime minister will also hold a meeting with members of the provincial cabinet. A wide-ranging discussion on various political and administrative issues will likely take place. His visit comes in the wake of reports that some disgruntled PTI lawmakers have formed a forward bloc in the Punjab Assembly over non-fulfilment of their demands.

The forward bloc has reportedly been joined by a large number of members of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) belonging to South and Central Punjab. Sources revealed that the bloc comprises of 30 lawmakers.

