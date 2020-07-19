Web Analytics
PM Imran reaffirms commitment to Kashmiris on ‘Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan’

PM-Imran-Khan kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday reaffirmed his commitment to Kashmiri people on Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, the day when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Today we commemorate the historic occasion of Youm-i-Ilhaq-e-Pakistan, when Kashmiris passed a resolution for accession to Pakistan. We reaffirm our commitment to the Kashmiri people & stand with them in their struggle for self-determination.”

Read More: Salute Kashmiris struggling against ‘barbaric’ Indian occupation, PM on Yaum-e-Shuhada-e-Kashmir

Prime Minister Khan maintained that Kashmiris’ right to self-determination is recognised by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and under international law. “We will continue to fight for justice for Kashmiris as they struggle against the brutal & illegal actions of the Hindutva Supremacist Indian govt in IOJK,” he said.

He expressed the optimism that justice will prevail one day.

Read More: DG ISPR says Kashmiri struggle ‘destined to succeed’

In a video message on 25th memorial anniversary of Srebrenica genocide on July 11, the premier had expressed fear that a massacre akin to Srebrenica may happen in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He regretted that 8,000 Indian troops have besieged eight million people of Kashmir. “It is important for us to learn a lesson from Srebrenica massacre and the world community must never allow such things to happen again.”

