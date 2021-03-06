PM Imran Khan announces to bring reforms in electoral system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Saturday thanked the lawmakers for their support and reposing confidence in him, ARY News reported.

Addressing in the National Assembly, after gaining a vote of confidence from the House, PM Imran Khan said when you come out of a difficult time, you get stronger.

He thanked all the MNAs supporting him for taking out the time and attending the session to vote.

Reacting to the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) response to his reservations, PM Imran Khan said he was surprised over the ECP’s statement that the Senate elections were transparently held.

“If this was a good election, what would be the worst,” he asked. He advised the ECP to get a briefing from the secret agencies of the country after that they will come to know how money was used in the recent Senate elections.

PM Khan announced to bring election reforms in the country. “Want to tell the ECP, we are introducing electronic voting machines.”

Turning his cannons towards the opposition, the premier said those who looted the national exchequer for the last 30 years are trying to topple the incumbent government.

PM Khan said that Asif Ali Zardari is known as Mr 10 per cent across the world while Nawaz Sharif fled the country over the pretext of his health issues.

“Speaker Sahab! Shireen Mazari broke out in tears after seeing reports of Nawaz Sharif and let me tell you tears in the eyes of Mazari are not a joke.”

The premier said that former president General retired Pervez Musharraf gave NRO to the corrupts, who then looted the country.

Read more: LIVE: PM Imran Khan successfully obtains vote of confidence

When we came into power the country was facing many challenges including an economic crisis. The country is going upward now, the current account is in surplus now, the dollars are coming to Pakistan across the world.

