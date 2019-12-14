PM Imran Khan departs for Saudi Arabia on day-long visit

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday departed for Saudi Arabia on a one-day official visit, where he will meet Saudi king and crown prince.

According to the Foreign Office, during his visit, PM Imran Khan will discuss issues related to mutual interest between both the brotherly Islamic countries

Earlier in October, PM Imran Khan had paid a brief visit to Saudi Arabia where he met King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

During his previous visit, Riyadh leadership had agreed to remain engaged and consult closely to take forward the premier’s initiative to ensure peace and security in the region.

Prior to his Saudi Arabia’s visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan had held a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani at Saadabad Palace in Tehran.

Speaking at a joint presser alongside the Iranian president, PM Khan had said Pakistan is willing to play its role towards strengthening peace and stability in the region.

“War between Saudi Arabia and Iran should never happen. The issue is complex but can be resolved through dialogue for which I am here”, he had said.

