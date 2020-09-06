ISLAMABAD: In his message on Defence Day being celebrated today, Prime Minister Imran Khan said September 6 is a day in Pakistan’s glorious history that is commemorated as a symbol of courage, strong will and unmatched spirit of sacrifice by the country’s gallant armed forces.

Together with the brave Pakistani nation, he said, officers, soldiers, sailors, and airmen proved to the world, on this day, 55 years ago, that they are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland no matter whatever the cost.

“The nation and the men in uniform proved that it’s not the size that matters, but it’s the courage and devotion that matters the most,” PM Khan said.

Read More: Nation celebrates Defence Day with patriotic spirit

Highlighting the plight of the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said with the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A India has not only violated the UN Charter but has also unleashed a reign of terror on innocent Kashmiris.

He said Indians are also showing aggressive posture on the Line of Control and such provocations are aimed at diverting the world attention from Indian atrocities in IIOJK. “Pakistan is for peace but this must not be misconstrued as our weakness; world understands that our desire for peace is for economic wellbeing and prosperity of the people of this region,” the premier maintained.

Read More: ISPR pays tribute to martyrs & heroes on eve of Defence and Martyrs' Day

“We need to work together for peace and securing a brighter future for our coming generations. The resilient nation and the battle-hardened Armed Forces of Pakistan have time and again proved that they are fully capable of defending the country and are fully prepared to meet any kind of eventuality.”

He paid homage to Shuhada and Ghazis, and pledged anew to defend Pakistan, safeguard its security and sovereignty at all costs with the same spirit, undaunted courage, unconquerable and indomitable spirit as was displayed by the Shuhada and Ghazis of 1965 war.

