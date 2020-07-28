ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced that country would observe Tiger Force Day on August 9 aimed to accelerate efforts for tree plantation across the country.

In a message on Tuesday, the Prime Minister asked the Tiger Force volunteers to participate in a plantation campaign with full energy.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“I appeal to everyone to plant trees on August 9. We’ll set a new record by planting most trees in a single day,” he added.

The prime minister Imran Khan in his message said that elected representatives, all chief ministers of four provinces and federal ministers will also participate in the plantation campaign.

Environmental pollution is badly affecting our country and Pakistan is one the ten countries which are vulnerable to global warming, he said and added that climate change and pollution is affecting health of people.

PM Imran Khan said that he will also participate in the plantation campaign on August 9 and every citizen should participate to off-set the impact of pollution.

He also announced the reopening of the registration process for new Tiger Force volunteers in order to plant more trees during the monsoon season.

Read More: PM Khan lauds Usman Dar for keeping Tiger Force active

Earlier in the day, PM Khan lauded efforts of Usman Dar for keeping the Corona Tiger Force active and for being acknowledged at world level.

He was talking to Special Assistant on Youth Affairs Usman Dar in Islamabad, who called on him at his office. During the meeting, preparations for Tiger Force Day celebrations were also discussed.

On the occasion, Usman Dar also presented a letter penned by All-China Youth Federation to him, requesting to share the operational details of the force.

Comments

comments