ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday urged the public to ensure observance of preventive and safety measures on the occasion of upcoming Eidul Fitr, ARY News reported.

Speaking to his adviser on Parliamentary Affairs Babar Awan who called on him at the PM Office, he said the government is working out a future strategy in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis so as to be able to face any situation and provide relief to the masses.

Prime Minister Khan hailed the positive response of the international community and investors to Sukuk bonds, which he said exhibits their trust in the government. He further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is determined to strengthening and operationalising national institutions, for which the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has a pivotal role.

Babar Awan presented a plan for training of young parliamentarians to the premier, saying it is aimed at harnessing their capabilities for legislation so that they can play an effective role in lawmaking activities.

Earlier, on May 19, the adviser had said the government has decided to convene a “marathon” session of the National Assembly. He in a statement said the NA session will be convened at 4 pm on June 5 and will continue until August 13. “This will be the longest session in Pakistan’s history,” he disclosed.

