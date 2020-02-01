ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Malaysia on February 3, on a two-daylong official visit, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the schedule finalised for PM Khan’s visit he will leave for Kuala Lumpur along with a high-level delegation.

Both the countries will hold delegation level talks on February 5.

Sources said, during his visit, Prime Minister will hold meeting with his Malaysian counterpart Dr Mahathir Mohamed, to discuss important issues.

The meeting will discuss issues related to bilateral relations, trade and investment.

Earlier on December 16, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia was postponed where he was invited to attend Kuala Lumpur Summit on December 18.

Sources had said that the schedule of PM Imran Khan’s visit to Malaysia was not finalised due to the emergence of reservations from some countries.

Later, Prime Minister had reportedly talked over the phone with his Malaysian counterpart, Mahathir Mohamed, to apprise him about the decision of not attending KL Summit.

He had apprised the Malaysian President about the recent development being undertaken by Pakistan by abstaining from participating in the Malaysia Summit.

Sources further disclosed that the Malaysian government had also issued an official statement on the matter, verifying the news.

