PM Imran Khan wishes happy, peaceful Holi to Hindus of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday wished the entire Hindu community living in Pakistan a very happy and peaceful Holi, ARY News reported.

Holi known as the festival of colours is being celebrated across Pakistan by members of the Hindu community.

Taking to the micro-blogging website Twitter the prime minister felicitated the minority community on occasion of their religious festival which is being celebrated across the country today.

The tweet read: “Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours.”

Wishing all our Hindu community a very happy and peaceful Holi, the festival of colours. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 9, 2020

The festival is celebrated every year in February or March and signifies new beginnings – leaving behind winter and welcoming spring.

In this joyous celebration of spring, people gather in the streets and play with colours, distribute sweets and dance together by smearing ”Abeer” or red vermilion powder and throwing colour and water-filled balloons at each other.

