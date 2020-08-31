ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan reiterated on Monday that the federal government will play a vigorous role in resolving the problems faced by the people of Karachi and developing the metropolis.

Chairing a high-level meeting to deliberated on Karachi Transformation Plan, he said: “We cannot shut our eyes to the hardships of people of Karachi.”

Read More: Federal, Sindh govts to immediately resolve three major problems of Karachi: PM Khan

PM Imran Khan maintained he is well aware of Karachi’s perennial public issues that remain unresolved, emphasising that the development of the country is linked to the city’s uplift.

وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کی زیر صدارت کراچی کے مسائل کے مستقل حل کے لئے “کراچی ٹرانسفارمیشن پلان” کے حوالے سے اعلیٰ سطحی اجلاس pic.twitter.com/FgvhkW423E — Prime Minister’s Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) August 31, 2020

He issued directives for finalising the Karachi Transformation Plan in consultation with all stakeholders this week so that it can be approved and work towards its implementation could begin at the earliest.

The meeting was attended by Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Maritime Affairs Minister Ali Ziadi, and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal among others.

Read More: Comprehensive plan for Karachi on the anvil: PM Imran

The issues concerning the city’s sewerage system, supply of clean drinking water, cleaning of stormwater drains, solid waste management, and public transport were discussed during the meeting at length.

Comments

comments