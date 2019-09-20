ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will lead the Pakistan delegation during the high-level week of the UN General Assembly Session in New York from 21-27 September, ARY News reported on Friday.

The prime minister will deliver his address to the UN General Assembly on Friday, September 27, and share Pakistan’s perspective and position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and its current human rights and related dimensions said a Foreign Office statement.

The Prime Minister will hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from various regions and participate in high-level UN summits on climate change, sustainable development, universal health coverage and financing for development.

Read More: Trump confirms meetings with PM Khan, Modi

According to the foreign office, the Prime Minister will also attend and speak at high-level side events co-hosted by Pakistan and Turkey on countering hate speech and on environmental protection and poverty alleviation, co-hosted by Malaysia and Pakistan. A trilateral summit meeting of Pakistan, Malaysia and Turkey will be held on the General Assembly sidelines.

Apart from these engagements, the Prime Minister will interact with a cross-section of international media outlets including meetings with editorial boards, added FO.

Read More: Kashmir issue: Trump urged to engage PM Khan, Modi on sidelines of UNGA session

The premier will also avail the opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s perspective on some key contemporary issues. Overall, the centrality of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute would be emphasized through myriad engagements.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also attend the General Assembly session, interact with his counterparts from various countries, and address important Ministerial meetings especially the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

Comments

comments