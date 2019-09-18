ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that District Police Officer (DPO) Kasur Abdul Ghaffar Qaisrani has been removed, adding that a major overhaul is on the cards in the district’s police setup.

The Prime Minister also issued orders for the appointment of Zahid Nawaz Marwat as new DPO Kasur.

Marwat had been instrumental in solving the ‘Zainab rape, murder case‘ in the past.

PM Imran Khan took to Twitter, earlier in the day with regards to the horrific issue of child sexual abuse cases in Kasur, a day after the remains of at least three missing children were found.

The PM said that in relation to the Kasur incident, there will be accountability for all, adding that those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task.

“On the Kasur incident: There will be accountability for all. Those who do not perform in the interest of the common man will be taken to task. Following actions have so far been taken by the Punjab police & the provincial govt: 1) DPO Kasur being removed,” he tweeted.

2) SP investigation Kasur surrendered, charge sheeted and being proceeded against. 3) DSP and SHO suspended. 4) Major overhaul in Kasur local police on the cards. 5) Formal probe ordered under Addl IG. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 18, 2019

In another tweet the PM said that the SP investigation has been proceeded against, adding that the DSP and SHO suspended.

The prime minister said that the formal probe has been ordered under the Additional Inspector General of Police.

