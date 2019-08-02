PM Khan, Governor Imran Ismail discuss Sindh’s situation

ISLAMABAD: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday and discussed the overall situation of Sindh province.

According to Radio Pakistan, both the leaders exchanged their views on the problems being faced by the people of Sindh, especially Karachi in the wake of recent rains and measures to address them.

Several cities of Sindh province faced a flood-like situation, especially Karachi in recent heavy rains and the Sindh government was heavily criticized by the people of the city over failing to provide them relief.

Ali Zaidi had announced starting the #LetsCleanKHI movement through a tweet on Wednesday.

The minister, who had also criticised the Sindh government after the post-rain situation in mega city, will start the movement from August 4, Sunday.

Read more: CEO ARY Digital Network Salman Iqbal announces support for Ali Zaidi’s ‘Clean Karachi’ movement Ali Zaidi had said that all the drain nullahs and sewerage lines were chocked and filled with trash. He said that the Sindh government and the provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani was responsible for the post rain situation in Karachi. It may be noted that Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi and chances of drizzle at late night on Friday.

