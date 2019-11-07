Prime Minister Imran Khan and Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan exchanged pleasantries over a phone call today along with discussing important regional matters, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Both leaders emphasised on the need to further cultivate and enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

Arab media reporting on the development said that both leaders discussed the regional and global matters in detail.

Pakistan on Wednesday (yesterday) welcomed Riyadh Agreement for the restoration of enduring peace and stability in Yemen.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his tweet, said Pakistan welcomes the landmark Riyadh Agreement, as a result of the initiative taken by the Saudi leadership and support by UAE Government for durable peace and security in Yemen.

