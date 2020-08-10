PM Khan thanks masses for participating in tree plantation drive

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has thanked all those who came out on his call to participate in the tree plantation drive on Sunday across the country.

PM Imran in his tweet said: “From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees.”

From Lower Dir to all parts of the country; from Tigers and youth to the elderly; all came out in huge numbers to plant trees. I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today. pic.twitter.com/z9UWVMbmVH — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 9, 2020

“I want to thank everyone who responded to my call to plant a tree today,” PM Imran added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday had launched a record-breaking plantation drive in the country on the Tiger Force Day saying keeping Pakistan green was the responsibility of all citizens.

Read more: Foreign ambassadors take part in PM’s tree plantation drive

The prime minister planted a sapling in Islamabad during an event and lauded the Tiger Force for planting a record-breaking 3.5 million saplings in a day across the country.

Comments

comments