PM Imran launches ‘no one sleeps hungry’ programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch today a programme to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in the country.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minister Khan had unveiled his plan about it early this year, and now this programme is being formally launched. Under no one sleeps hungry programme, labourers and deserving persons on roads will also be provided food through mobile vans.

The programme will be expanded across the country with the passage of time.

Senator Faisal Javed said this programme will be another step towards building Pakistan on the pattern of the State of Madina.

