PM Imran launches ‘no one sleeps hungry’ programme today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch today a programme to ensure that no one sleeps hungry in the country.

In a tweet, Senator Faisal Javed said Prime Minister Khan had unveiled his plan about it early this year, and now this programme is being formally launched. Under no one sleeps hungry programme, labourers and deserving persons on roads will also be provided food through mobile vans.

Also Read: Will leave no stone unturned to give relief to the poor: PM Imran

The programme will be expanded across the country with the passage of time.

اس پروگرام میں موبائل وین سے بھی مصروف شاہراوں اور چوراہوں پر کام کرنے والے دیہاڑی دار مزدورں اور غریب افراد کو موقع پر تازہ اور گرم کھانے کی سہولت فراہم ہوگا – وقت کے ساتھ ساتھ اس پروگرام کا دائرہ کار پورے پاکستان تک پھیلایا جائے گا – #کوئی_بھوکا_نہیں_سوئے_گا — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) March 9, 2021

Senator Faisal Javed said this programme will be another step towards building Pakistan on the pattern of the State of Madina.

Also Read: CM Buzdar approves construction of shelter homes in all divisional headquarters

Comments

comments