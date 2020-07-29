ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Digital Pakistan Tania Airdus has resigned from her post on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Tania Aidrus herself broke the news of her resignation on the microblogging website Twitter.

In a tweet today, Aidrus said she has tendered her resignation to Prime Minister over the controversy surrounding her dual nationality.

“The criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role.”

Criticism levied towards the state as a consequence of my citizenship status is clouding the purpose of Digital Pakistan. In the greater public interest, I have submitted my resignation from the SAPM role. I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability pic.twitter.com/BWBvBvO6uz — Tania Aidrus (@taidrus) July 29, 2020

“I will continue to serve my country and the PM’s vision to my best ability,” she said.

On the other hand, it was learnt that Tania Aidrus had resigned from the post following the ongoing investigations aginst her into Digital Pakistan Foundation funding.

Sources said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had asked Tania Aidrus to resign from the post after she failed in giving a satisfactory answer to the investigation.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Khan had launched the Digital Pakistan programme in December last year and named Aidrus, a Google executive who quit her position, to lead the initiative.

Later in February, Aidrus was appointed as SAPM on Digital Pakistan.

