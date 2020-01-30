Had PML-N been into acting, would’ve won multiple awards: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the London properties are indeed owned by the Sharif family, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the Supreme Court in its verdict on the matter has declared that the avenfield properties along with others linked to the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leadership are owned by the family and its members.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the PML-N leadership and workers think that compulsive lying is ‘no big deal’.

“These people lie with an innocent face and should have been actors rather than being politicians,” said the federal minister.

“All these people kept talking about the London flats till the fateful day they were made to come to the court, where they again lied and disowned the property.”

Fawad said that Hassan, Hussain and all other Sharif’s would’ve won tremendous accolades if they had ventured into acting rather than politics.

