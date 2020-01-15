PML-N leader hits back at criticism of Nawaz Sharif’s reports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Marriyam Aurangzeb on Wednesday hit back at criticism of ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports.

Taking to Twitter, she said ex-PM Sharif’s medical reports which have been called into question by the Punjab government were varified by Pakistan’s high commission in London.

She said latest reports of the former premier have already been furnished to the provincial government yet a fuss has been made.

Taking aim at Prime Minister Imran Khan, Marriyam advised him to summon reports on his incompetence and ineptness in lieu of medical reports of Nawaz Sharif.

Speaking during ARY News morning programme Bakhabar Savera today, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said the relief given to the PML-N supreme leader in the shape of bail ceased to have an effect on Dec 25.

Subsequently, the former premier moved a plea seeking to extend his stay in London in connection with his treatment, she said, adding his medical reports were furnished to the home department.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said a panel of doctors examined these reports and found nothing new when compared to Sharif’s previous reports. She added the reports furnished to the Punjab government are insufficient.

