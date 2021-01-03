BAHAWALPUR: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over its “failure in controlling inflation and poverty” in the country, ARY News reported.

While addressing the crowd at Seraiki Chowk in Bahawalpur, the PML-N vice president thanked the people of Bahawalpur for attending the public meeting in “overwhelming numbers.” The PML-N leader claimed that the country had made progress only during the tenure of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

“The price of flour was Rs35 per kg in Nawaz Sharif’s tenure but today people are forced to buy the flour for Rs80 per kilo. The price of sugar was Rs50 per kg in PML-N’s tenure but today in PTI’s govt the price of sugar has soared to Rs100 per kg,” she added.

Counting all the woes of the people due to the inflation, she said the International Monetary Fund has now “directed for the electricity prices to go up by 25 per cent”.

It may be noted that the Bahawalpur administration yesterday rejected an application of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) seeking permission to hold a public rally on January 3 (today).

The PML-N’s local leadership of Bahawalpur had sought permission to hold a public meeting in the city on January 3 (Sunday).

The deputy commissioner Bahawalpur in a letter written to PML-N leadership had maintained that there was credible information about a terrorist attack at the rally, adding that permission cannot be granted to PML-N for the Bahawalpur rally.

It is pertinent to mention here that despite restrictions, the PDM has held rallies in Gujranwala, Karachi, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan, Lahore and Larkana.

