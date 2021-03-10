Web Analytics
PML-N MPA arrested, booked over slapping lady constable

lady constable, PML-N MPA, slap

LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a PML-N MPA Tanveer Bibi for slapping a lady constable at the accountability court in Lahore and registered a case against her after approval from the speaker Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a case has been registered against the PML-N leader on the complaint of a lady constable, Anum Fatima, who alleged that the woman had slapped her after she stopped her from entering the premises of the accountability court.

The female PML-N leader was taken into custody soon after the incident as police said that a case was registered against her after she refused to apologize for the incident.

The police sought permission from Speaker Punjab Assembly to arrest the MPA and registered a case against her under charges of interfering and obstructing the state affairs and torture at Islampura police station. Besides her, four other people were also booked in the case.

In a similar incident, police in December 2020, registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly slapping a police officer in a Lahore neighbourhood.

A video of the woman slapping a cop in the Lahore Cantt area has gone viral on social media.

Read More: Lawyer who slapped lady constable walks free after FIR found erroneous

The Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) took notice of the incident that occurred on Saturday night and summoned a detailed report in this regard from the Defence ASP. The case has been registered at the Defence Phase V police station.

According to the FIR, the woman and her friend entered into a brawl with police officers when the latter tried to stop them from consuming alcohol in public. The woman got angry and slapped one of the cops.

