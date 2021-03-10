LAHORE: Police on Wednesday arrested a PML-N MPA Tanveer Bibi for slapping a lady constable at the accountability court in Lahore and registered a case against her after approval from the speaker Punjab Assembly, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a case has been registered against the PML-N leader on the complaint of a lady constable, Anum Fatima, who alleged that the woman had slapped her after she stopped her from entering the premises of the accountability court.

The female PML-N leader was taken into custody soon after the incident as police said that a case was registered against her after she refused to apologize for the incident.

The police sought permission from Speaker Punjab Assembly to arrest the MPA and registered a case against her under charges of interfering and obstructing the state affairs and torture at Islampura police station. Besides her, four other people were also booked in the case.

In a similar incident, police in December 2020, registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman for allegedly slapping a police officer in a Lahore neighbourhood.

A video of the woman slapping a cop in the Lahore Cantt area has gone viral on social media.

The Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) took notice of the incident that occurred on Saturday night and summoned a detailed report in this regard from the Defence ASP. The case has been registered at the Defence Phase V police station.

According to the FIR, the woman and her friend entered into a brawl with police officers when the latter tried to stop them from consuming alcohol in public. The woman got angry and slapped one of the cops.

