LAHORE: A Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) in the Punjab Assembly Samiullah Khan has quarantined himself after testing positive for novel coronavirus, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Samiullah Khan underwent the COVID-19 test after having symptoms of the virus.

Earlier in the day, a lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in Punjab Assembly, Mian Shafi, has also contracted novel coronavirus. Mian Shafi has been among the panel of chairmen in the present session of the house.

He has quarantined himself after tested positive for the coronavirus.

Read: Punjab has arranged for 170m vaccine doses to jab citizens, Dr Yasmin says

Earlier, several legislators of the Punjab Assembly had contracted novel coronavirus. Malik Nadeem Kamran, an MPA of PML-N had also quarantined in his home after tested positive of the COVID-19.

In January a PML-N member of Punjab Assembly, Munira Yamin Satti, was died of novel coronavirus after her health worsened.

In December last year, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen had also lost her life while battling against the novel coronavirus, whereas, seven employees of the Punjab legislature had tested positive for the COVID-19 after a drive of coronavirus tests launched on the instructions of Speaker Pervez Elahi earlier in November 2020.

