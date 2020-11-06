PML-N to name and shame leaders opposing Nawaz narrative

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership has decided to name and shame party members opposing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s anti-state institutions narrative, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has called for lists of such party leaders to be drawn up. They have been asked to clear their position as to the PML-N supremo’s narrative before the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Lahore public meeting slated for December 13.

The PML-N further decided not to make such leaders part of committees formed to oversee arrangements for the rally to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan ground, which party’s Punjab chapter president Rana Sanaullah recently claimed, would be a referendum against the ruling PTI.

Mian Jalil, Ashraf Ansari and Nishat Khan Daha are among the leaders said to be failing to toe the party line.

Maryam in a recent meeting with her uncle Shehbaz Sharif had informed him about the former premier’s decision in this regard, the sources said.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu on Thursday, Maryam had urged the masses not to vote for people switching parties. “How can those who can’t stand up to pressure and stand for their rights do the same for you,” she questioned, slamming turncoats.

“One who stabs a party in the back doesn’t deserve to be voted for,” she opined.

